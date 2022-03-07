Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Sunny but cooler. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Cooler weather settles into the Boston region over the next couple of days.

Forecasters expect sunny skies on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be cool as well with rain and possible snow showers in the evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 57° 37°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 46° 30°

Wed Rain to snow Rain to snow 42° 32°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 36°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 41°

Sat Rain Rain 56° 28°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 38° 30° Down Arrow