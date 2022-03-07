Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Cooler weather settles into the Boston region over the next couple of days.
Forecasters expect sunny skies on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday will be cool as well with rain and possible snow showers in the evening.
