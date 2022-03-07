Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Sunny but cooler.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Cooler weather settles into the Boston region over the next couple of days.

Forecasters expect sunny skies on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be cool as well with rain and possible snow showers in the evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 07
    Showers
    Showers
    57° 37°
  • Tue March 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    46° 30°
  • Wed March 09
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    42° 32°
  • Thu March 10
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 36°
  • Fri March 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 41°
  • Sat March 12
    Rain
    Rain
    56° 28°
  • Sun March 13
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    38° 30°