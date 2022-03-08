Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Some snow during the afternoon.

Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Some pesky snow is in the forecast for Wednesday before milder weather settles in for the rest of the workweek.

Snow arrives during the late morning on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s during the day, according to forecasters. It’s possible that accumulating snow could be confined to non-paved surfaces, but you should be prepared for the possibility of slippery travel.

Better weather is expected for Thursday and Friday which will feature partly cloudy skies and highs around 50 degrees in many spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 08
    Mostly sunny
    43° 31°
  • Wed March 09
    Snow
    39° 32°
  • Thu March 10
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 34°
  • Fri March 11
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 41°
  • Sat March 12
    Rain
    51° 26°
  • Sun March 13
    Mostly sunny
    38° 30°
  • Mon March 14
    Partly sunny
    51° 39°