Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast

Some pesky snow is in the forecast for Wednesday before milder weather settles in for the rest of the workweek.

Snow arrives during the late morning on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s during the day, according to forecasters. It’s possible that accumulating snow could be confined to non-paved surfaces, but you should be prepared for the possibility of slippery travel.

Better weather is expected for Thursday and Friday which will feature partly cloudy skies and highs around 50 degrees in many spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 43° 31°

Wed Snow Snow 39° 32°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 34°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 41°

Sat Rain Rain 51° 26°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 38° 30°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 51° 39° Down Arrow