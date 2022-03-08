Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Some pesky snow is in the forecast for Wednesday before milder weather settles in for the rest of the workweek.
Snow arrives during the late morning on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s during the day, according to forecasters. It’s possible that accumulating snow could be confined to non-paved surfaces, but you should be prepared for the possibility of slippery travel.
Better weather is expected for Thursday and Friday which will feature partly cloudy skies and highs around 50 degrees in many spots.
