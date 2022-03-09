Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After some midweek snow, the workweek finishes up with a couple of mild, pleasant days.
Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, according to forecasters.
Similar weather is expected on Friday.
