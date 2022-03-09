Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Milder and pleasant.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After some midweek snow, the workweek finishes up with a couple of mild, pleasant days.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 09
    Snow
    Snow
    40° 31°
  • Thu March 10
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 34°
  • Fri March 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    47° 38°
  • Sat March 12
    Rain
    Rain
    54° 24°
  • Sun March 13
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    38° 30°
  • Mon March 14
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 42°
  • Tue March 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    56° 35°