Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast Milder and pleasant.

After some midweek snow, the workweek finishes up with a couple of mild, pleasant days.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Snow Snow 40° 31°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 34°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 47° 38°

Sat Rain Rain 54° 24°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 38° 30°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 42°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 56° 35° Down Arrow