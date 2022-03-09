What meteorologists are saying about the snow forecast to fall in Mass. on Wednesday

Snow is predicted to overspread Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, but the National Weather Service is forecasting the white stuff will “have difficulty accumulating on roads and sidewalks.”
The service is expecting a few inches could pile up on grassy or dirt surfaces, with higher accumulations predicted in the western part of the state.
Below, see what local meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the snowfall.
National Weather Service: “Given light snow intensity, temps at or above freezing & increasing March sun angle, main roads should remain just wet.”
Aaron Perry, NECN & NBC10 Boston: “Today’s snow event will result in accumulation on really only grass and cold surfaces throughout the afternoon and evening due to early-October equivalent sun angle.”
