What meteorologists are saying about the snow forecast to fall in Mass. on Wednesday

Spring may be on our doorstep, but snow is still in the forecast.

Snow is predicted to overspread Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, but the National Weather Service is forecasting the white stuff will “have difficulty accumulating on roads and sidewalks.”

The service is expecting a few inches could pile up on grassy or dirt surfaces, with higher accumulations predicted in the western part of the state.

Below, see what local meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the snowfall.

National Weather Service: “Given light snow intensity, temps at or above freezing & increasing March sun angle, main roads should remain just wet.”

Light #snow begins in CT, RI & MA 9 am to 12 pm. Accumulations will range between 1-3 inches, before snow tapers off early this evening. Given light snow intensity, temps at or above freezing & increasing March sun angle, main roads should remain just wet. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/wnBroGxGm1 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 9, 2022

Good Morning! Snow will overspread the region this morning. Snow will have difficulty accumulating on roads & sidewalks during the daylight hrs given the high sun angle this time of year. Totals below are anticipated on grassy/dirt surfaces. Heavier snow bands may coat roads. pic.twitter.com/aW3D6AGHXy — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 9, 2022

Aaron Perry, NECN & NBC10 Boston: “Today’s snow event will result in accumulation on really only grass and cold surfaces throughout the afternoon and evening due to early-October equivalent sun angle.”

Today's snow event will result in accumulation on really only grass and cold surfaces throughout the afternoon and evening due to early-October equivalent sun angle @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/Zdy5pStBPj — Aaron Perry (@AaronPerryWx) March 9, 2022

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: “Expect a dreary afternoon in #Boston with snowy lawns and wet roads.”

Expect a dreary afternoon in #Boston with snowy lawns and wet roads. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/nnZ6AhZlUh — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 9, 2022

Zack Green, WBZ: “Snow totals aren’t the main threat with this one (it’s the afternoon-evening travel) but we’re still eyeing down a few inches across the region.”

Snow totals aren't the main threat with this one (it's the afternoon-evening travel) but we're still eyeing down a few inches across the region.



Expecting those by the water to range from a 1-2" while elevation in central MA will help some reach 3". pic.twitter.com/6vuUfM320M — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) March 9, 2022

Snow develops later this morning in a south to north track. As temps remain in the 30s near midday, initial flakes will melt on the pavement. We'll see grassy areas, decks, and railing accumulate first. Later on as temps slide roads will get their chance.



Slick evening travel. pic.twitter.com/J3Bgz1zHOZ — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) March 9, 2022

Chris Lambert, WHDH: “Few evening slick spots, best chance for that across the higher terrain.”

Mainly wet roads this afternoon. Few evening slick spots, best chance for that across the higher terrain. pic.twitter.com/CPPPmmzK89 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 9, 2022

Snow moves in. Roads more wet than white this afternoon. 1-2" on cold surfaces, few 3" totals in the higher terrain. pic.twitter.com/lpCkD2Qhbi — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 9, 2022

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: “Snow melts tomorrow under☀️ and temps over 50°.”

WEDNESDAY AM weather update ⤵️

Light snow ❄️ this afternoon will have minimal impact on the roads until this evening. Snow melts tomorrow under☀️ and temps over 50° #WCVB pic.twitter.com/ggcBJ64tnr — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 9, 2022