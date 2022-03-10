Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Another mild, pleasant day.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

If you enjoyed Thursday’s mild, pleasant weather, you’ll like Friday as well.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in upper 40s to low 50s.

Big changes are expected on Saturday as a storm brings heavy rain and strong winds. There could be a changeover to light snow or flurries in some spots as the storm winds down late on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 10
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 34°
  • Fri March 11
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 40°
  • Sat March 12
    Rain
    49° 24°
  • Sun March 13
    Mostly sunny
    38° 30°
  • Mon March 14
    Partly sunny
    51° 42°
  • Tue March 15
    Mostly cloudy
    56° 36°
  • Wed March 16
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 37°