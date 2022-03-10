Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Another mild, pleasant day. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

If you enjoyed Thursday’s mild, pleasant weather, you’ll like Friday as well.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in upper 40s to low 50s.

Big changes are expected on Saturday as a storm brings heavy rain and strong winds. There could be a changeover to light snow or flurries in some spots as the storm winds down late on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 34°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 40°

Sat Rain Rain 49° 24°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 38° 30°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 51° 42°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 56° 36°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 37° Down Arrow