Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

If you enjoyed Thursday’s mild, pleasant weather, you’ll like Friday as well.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in upper 40s to low 50s.
Big changes are expected on Saturday as a storm brings heavy rain and strong winds. There could be a changeover to light snow or flurries in some spots as the storm winds down late on Saturday.
