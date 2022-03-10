Weather

‘Some of the storms could produce gusty winds’: Here’s what local forecasters are saying about Saturday’s storm

Heavy rain and a thunderstorm are possible.

Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

By Arianna MacNeill

A storm is set to strike the region on Saturday, bringing potential “strong to damaging winds” and possible heavy rain.

There might also be snow at higher elevations in the interior of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

There could be a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., and then rain afterward, the service said in its forecast. 

“Some of the storms could produce gusty winds,” the service said.

Wind gusts could hit 28 miles per hour with southeast winds 8 to 14 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. The high is around 53 degrees, according to the service.

Advertisement:

That night, there is a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wind gusts could be up to 33 miles per hour with a west wind between 15 and 18 miles per hour, the service said. Accumulation of snow isn’t anticipated.

Sunday is also expected to be windy with gusts up to 31 miles per hour and winds 14 to 18 miles per hour out of the west

Here’s what other area forecasters said about the storm: 

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘A strong storm passing over Southern New England will bring heavy rain that could end as snow as colder air comes rushing in on strong winds’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25: ‘RAIN will fall much of Saturday, but in the evening we’re expecting a change to brief snow’

Chris Lambert, 7 News: ‘Mid morning to mid afternoon downpours Saturday. 1.0-1.5″ of rain.’