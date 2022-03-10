Weather ‘Some of the storms could produce gusty winds’: Here’s what local forecasters are saying about Saturday’s storm Heavy rain and a thunderstorm are possible. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

A storm is set to strike the region on Saturday, bringing potential “strong to damaging winds” and possible heavy rain.

There might also be snow at higher elevations in the interior of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

[Saturday outlook] A strong low pressure system will impact southern New England on Saturday with strong to damaging winds and a period of heavy rain ending as some snow across the interior higher elevation. Be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast at https://t.co/aqcnsXbggc pic.twitter.com/A2cRiTDtFl — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 10, 2022

There could be a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., and then rain afterward, the service said in its forecast.

“Some of the storms could produce gusty winds,” the service said.

Wind gusts could hit 28 miles per hour with southeast winds 8 to 14 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. The high is around 53 degrees, according to the service.

That night, there is a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wind gusts could be up to 33 miles per hour with a west wind between 15 and 18 miles per hour, the service said. Accumulation of snow isn’t anticipated.

Sunday is also expected to be windy with gusts up to 31 miles per hour and winds 14 to 18 miles per hour out of the west

Here’s what other area forecasters said about the storm:

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘A strong storm passing over Southern New England will bring heavy rain that could end as snow as colder air comes rushing in on strong winds’

SATURDAY STORM…

A strong storm passing over Southern New England will bring heavy rain that could end as snow as colder air comes rushing in on strong winds.

-Heaviest rain mid morning to midday Saturday

-Rainfall likely 1-1.5"

-Wind Gusts 40-50mph+ by Sunday morning #WCVB pic.twitter.com/zFCcTHBkzt — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 10, 2022

Shiri Spear, Boston 25: ‘RAIN will fall much of Saturday, but in the evening we’re expecting a change to brief snow’

RAIN will fall much of Saturday, but in the evening we're expecting a change to brief snow. Here's the FIRST VERSION of that snow map! @Boston25 #newengland pic.twitter.com/BMSVVelbjL — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 10, 2022

Strong gusts & heavy rain will rule most of the Saturday forecast. Brief snow will end the washout day. @Boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/rTJH27YsBH — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 10, 2022

Chris Lambert, 7 News: ‘Mid morning to mid afternoon downpours Saturday. 1.0-1.5″ of rain.’

Mid morning to mid afternoon downpours Saturday. 1.0-1.5" of rain. May end as some wet snow inland in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DkSsTK8kvz — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 10, 2022