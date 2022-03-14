Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mild and pleasant.

A cyclist pedals along Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge.
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A great stretch of mid-March weather continues across the region on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Similarly pleasant weather is expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 14
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 41°
  • Tue March 15
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 42°
  • Wed March 16
    Mostly sunny
    54° 40°
  • Thu March 17
    Mostly cloudy
    59° 48°
  • Fri March 18
    Partly sunny
    67° 48°
  • Sat March 19
    Cloudy
    50° 41°
  • Sun March 20
    Mostly cloudy
    51° 38°