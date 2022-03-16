Weather Temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday, nearing record highs Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last long. Boston temperatures will be unseasonably warm on Friday, March 18. JIm Davis / Globe Staff

Much of eastern and central Massachusetts is going to get some unseasonably beautiful weather on Friday, but it won’t last long.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that temperatures should reach the low 70s during the day in most of Massachusetts, and that skies should be mostly sunny.

The National Weather Service predicts that most of Massachusetts will see temperatures in the low 70s on Friday. – National Weather Service

Bill Simpson, a meteorologist for the NWS in Norton said that a warm front will start to come in from the southeastern U.S. the latter half of Thursday, which could cause some rain.

Temperatures that day are expected to reach 58 degrees in Boston, and there’s a 30% chance of rain from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Advertisement:

The weather Friday will be lovely, Simpson said, but it won’t last long, as a cold front will come in overnight and return the state to its usual 50-degree March weather.

Lows Friday night are expected to reach 45 degrees in Boston, according to the NWS, and there is a 20% chance of rain after 3 a.m. Then, on Saturday, the chance of rain is 90%, and highs are expected to reach only 54 degrees.

“[The nice weather] will be relatively short-lived, but it’ll be a nice day,” Simpson said. “Enjoy it while it lasts.”

Simpson said the record high for March 18 in Boston was last set in 2012 when temperatures reached 74 degrees. He said temperatures Friday will be close, but he doesn’t think they will break records.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will be close to records on Friday but won’t break them. – National Weather Service

Here’s what a few local meteorologists are saying about the nice weather:

After a few showers around later Thursday, #spring fever turns up a notch on Friday with 70s in the forecast! Afternoon highs could approach or break daily records at our climate sites. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/EsuhYcYjQp — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 16, 2022

Fabulous Friday weather on tap with sunshine and warm temps! Area golf courses are opening up. Get after it! #7news pic.twitter.com/mmrtRIzBYK — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 16, 2022

Warmest day in…. well, a long time on the way for Friday! pic.twitter.com/pD84utTuXu — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 16, 2022