Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Mild with chances for showers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/File

Mild weather continues on Thursday along with chances for rain.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Friday looks fantastic, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 41°

Thu Showers Showers 57° 47°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 69° 45°

Sat Rain Rain 50° 47°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 57° 42°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 54° 38°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 51° 36° Down Arrow