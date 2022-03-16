Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Mild with chances for showers.

By Jack Pickell

Mild weather continues on Thursday along with chances for rain.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Friday looks fantastic, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 16
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 41°
  • Thu March 17
    Showers
    57° 47°
  • Fri March 18
    Partly sunny
    69° 45°
  • Sat March 19
    Rain
    50° 47°
  • Sun March 20
    Cloudy
    57° 42°
  • Mon March 21
    Partly sunny
    54° 38°
  • Tue March 22
    Partly sunny
    51° 36°