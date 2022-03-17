Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Friday is shaping up to be a great day to get outside.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. It could be a bit cooler along coastal locations.
Saturday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.