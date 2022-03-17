Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Sunny and very mild.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Friday is shaping up to be a great day to get outside.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. It could be a bit cooler along coastal locations.

Saturday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 17
    Rain
    Rain
    49° 47°
  • Fri March 18
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    69° 45°
  • Sat March 19
    Rain
    Rain
    51° 49°
  • Sun March 20
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    59° 42°
  • Mon March 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    54° 38°
  • Tue March 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    49° 34°
  • Wed March 23
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    45° 39°