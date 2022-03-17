Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Sunny and very mild. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Friday is shaping up to be a great day to get outside.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. It could be a bit cooler along coastal locations.

Saturday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 49° 47°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 69° 45°

Sat Rain Rain 51° 49°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 59° 42°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 54° 38°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 49° 34°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 45° 39° Down Arrow