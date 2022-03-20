Weather A bright and windy start gives way to more rain Thursday So far, March has seen warmer temps than usual — and less rain. A runner treads the Pony Truss Trail along the Charles River on the Riverside Greenway in Newton on a wet spring day last May.

In typical “in like a lion” fashion, March has ricocheted between sunshine, rain, wind, and fog. But after Saturday’s round of showers and thunderstorms, the week will take on more of a steady spring outlook in the Boston area.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts Sunday will be sunny with a high around 60, though more isolated showers with high wind gusts may rumble in between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Monday looks bright but also windy, with temperatures near 56 and gusts as high as 28 mph. Tuesday will be similar, with a high around 51 and winds reaching nearly 30 mph. A slight cooldown happens on Wednesday. Although it’ll be mostly sunny, the highs will hover in the upper 40s; rain will follow Wednesday night, mainly after 2 a.m.

The end of the workweek will likely be rainy, before clearing up over next weekend.

Thursday’s NWS forecast shows an 80 percent chance of rain, with a high near 52. More rain follows overnight Thursday, with a chance of rain on Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 50s from Friday into the weekend, as the rain gives way to some sun.

The NWS said on Twitter Saturday that so far, March has been about three or four degrees warmer than average in the Boston area. But there’s been about an inch less rain than usual.

After a stellar day yesterday you may be wondering, where does March stand in terms of average? Temps are running well above average (3-4°F), while precipitation is lagging about 1" at all climate sites.



Note: Average temperatures are calculated using daily high and low temps. pic.twitter.com/6vmeEcT7ZM — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 19, 2022

So far, Boston’s average temperature this month has been about 40.1 degrees — it’s usually 36.6 degrees. The city’s also only seen 1.24 inches of rain, whereas about 2.3 inches has typically fallen by now.