Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Sunny with gusty winds.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A dry but blustery day is expected across the region on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine with gusty winds and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies before rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 21
    Partly sunny
    58° 35°
  • Tue March 22
    Mostly sunny
    50° 33°
  • Wed March 23
    Intermittent clouds
    45° 36°
  • Thu March 24
    Rain
    46° 40°
  • Fri March 25
    Showers
    47° 42°
  • Sat March 26
    Mostly cloudy
    52° 38°
  • Sun March 27
    Showers
    47° 29°