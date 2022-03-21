Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Sunny with gusty winds. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A dry but blustery day is expected across the region on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine with gusty winds and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies before rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 58° 35°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 50° 33°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 45° 36°

Thu Rain Rain 46° 40°

Fri Showers Showers 47° 42°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 52° 38°

Sun Showers Showers 47° 29° Down Arrow