Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A dry but blustery day is expected across the region on Tuesday.
Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine with gusty winds and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies before rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday.
