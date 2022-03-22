Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Dry with highs in the 40s. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A dry, pleasant day is expected on Wednesday before a period of wet weather moves into the region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the 40s.

Rain arrives late Wednesday night and continues through Thursday. The wet weather is expected to wrap up by early Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 31°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 44° 37°

Thu Rain Rain 45° 40°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 52° 42°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 52° 38°

Sun Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 49° 28°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 39° 26° Down Arrow