Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Dry with highs in the 40s.

By Jack Pickell

A dry, pleasant day is expected on Wednesday before a period of wet weather moves into the region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the 40s.

Rain arrives late Wednesday night and continues through Thursday. The wet weather is expected to wrap up by early Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today March 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    51° 31°
  Wed March 23
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    44° 37°
  Thu March 24
    Rain
    Rain
    45° 40°
  Fri March 25
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    52° 42°
  Sat March 26
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    52° 38°
  Sun March 27
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    49° 28°
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    49° 28°
  Mon March 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    39° 26°