Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A dry, pleasant day is expected on Wednesday before a period of wet weather moves into the region.
Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the 40s.
Rain arrives late Wednesday night and continues through Thursday. The wet weather is expected to wrap up by early Friday.
