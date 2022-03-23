Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A cool, rainy day.

By Jack Pickell

Cool, wet weather is expected on Thursday with improving conditions arriving on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for rain throughout the day and evening. Highs will only reach the low 40s.

Rain comes to an end by early Friday morning leading to a partly cloudy day with highs near 60 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 23
    43° 38°
  • Thu March 24
    44° 42°
  • Fri March 25
    57° 42°
  • Sat March 26
    52° 38°
  • Sun March 27
    49° 26°
  • Mon March 28
    38° 25°
  • Tue March 29
    43° 30°