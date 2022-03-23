Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast A cool, rainy day. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Cool, wet weather is expected on Thursday with improving conditions arriving on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for rain throughout the day and evening. Highs will only reach the low 40s.

Rain comes to an end by early Friday morning leading to a partly cloudy day with highs near 60 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 43° 38°

Thu Rain Rain 44° 42°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 57° 42°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 52° 38°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 49° 26°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 38° 25°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 43° 30° Down Arrow