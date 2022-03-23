Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Cool, wet weather is expected on Thursday with improving conditions arriving on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for rain throughout the day and evening. Highs will only reach the low 40s.
Rain comes to an end by early Friday morning leading to a partly cloudy day with highs near 60 degrees.
