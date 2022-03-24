Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy and milder. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After a cool, wet Thursday, the weather improves significantly to end the workweek.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s in many locations.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 44° 41°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 58° 43°

Sat Showers Showers 52° 40°

Sun Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 49° 26°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 35° 22°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 28°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 46° 36°