Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and milder.

Jim Davis/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a cool, wet Thursday, the weather improves significantly to end the workweek.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s in many locations.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today March 24
    Rain
    Rain
    44° 41°
  Fri March 25
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    58° 43°
  Sat March 26
    Showers
    Showers
    52° 40°
  Sun March 27
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    49° 26°
  Mon March 28
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    35° 22°
  Tue March 29
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    41° 28°
  Wed March 30
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    46° 36°