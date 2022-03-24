Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a cool, wet Thursday, the weather improves significantly to end the workweek.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s in many locations.
Scattered showers are possible on Saturday.
