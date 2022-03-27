Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Unseasonably cold.

Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The workweek gets off to an extremely chilly start across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with high temperatures struggling just to reach the low 30s.

A slight warmup is expected on Tuesday when highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Milder weather is forecasted for the second half of the week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 27
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 26°
  • Mon March 28
    Cold
    34° 21°
  • Tue March 29
    Sunny
    41° 26°
  • Wed March 30
    Mostly sunny
    46° 36°
  • Thu March 31
    Cloudy
    56° 53°
  • Fri April 01
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 39°
  • Sat April 02
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 38°