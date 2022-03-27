Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Unseasonably cold. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

The workweek gets off to an extremely chilly start across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with high temperatures struggling just to reach the low 30s.

A slight warmup is expected on Tuesday when highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Milder weather is forecasted for the second half of the week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 26°

Mon Cold Cold 34° 21°

Tue Sunny Sunny 41° 26°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 46° 36°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 56° 53°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 39°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 38° Down Arrow