Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

The workweek gets off to an extremely chilly start across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with high temperatures struggling just to reach the low 30s.
A slight warmup is expected on Tuesday when highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Milder weather is forecasted for the second half of the week.
