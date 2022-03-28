Weather ‘We could be on the way to record chill’: Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the cold The National Weather Service said an “Arctic front” is responsible. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

It may be the end of March, but Monday feels like winter is back, even if only for a short time.

The National Weather Service said an “Arctic front” is responsible for bringing the cold air and wind.

[Much Colder Monday Morning] An Arctic front will bring a shot of much colder air & gusty winds to Southern New England Mon AM. Here's an animation of hourly wind chills – by sunrise, down into the low to mid teens above zero for most & near to below zero in the Berkshires! pic.twitter.com/E8MBv5wKVb — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 27, 2022

In Boston, the wind chill forecast at sunrise was just 12 degrees.

[Cold Monday] Behind an Arctic cold front unseasonably cold and gusty conditions are expected today. Wind chill temperatures by sunrise are forecast in the teens above zero, with readings near zero in the Berkshires! pic.twitter.com/G8woH55VYu — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 28, 2022

There was also snow in some areas early Monday morning.

Light snow showers continue across northeast Massachusetts this morning so take it slow on the road if you encounter any reduced visibility. 🚗❄️ pic.twitter.com/CRJevA0H9d — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 28, 2022

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the cold:

We could be on the way to record chill this afternoon — the coolest high temperatures on record for this date! pic.twitter.com/gWpJQA1GCt — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) March 28, 2022

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘This shot of wintry air doesn’t last long…but it’s not a one day thing, either.’

This shot of wintry air doesn't last long…but it's not a one day thing, either. Some new snow showers will crop up this afternoon to early evening, then we'll clear but stay cool with a wind chill around 30° at the warmest time tomorrow before spring air returns. pic.twitter.com/EDq8OR7gcr — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 28, 2022

A.J. Burnett, WCVB: ‘Oh, March. We have a love/hate relationship’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘🥶Tuesday morning’s wind chill is flat out rude.’

What's cooler than bein cool? Ice cold!



We're getting dangerously close to record cold highs today. If we tap out at 33° in Boston, that'll tie a 129 year old record! pic.twitter.com/LmgMd5y8dN — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) March 28, 2022

6am temp check: full blown winter. pic.twitter.com/nH21INVu4U — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) March 28, 2022

🥶Tuesday morning's wind chill is flat out rude. pic.twitter.com/6PEh9580Mh — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) March 28, 2022

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘TUESDAY MORNING… Will start with wind chills in the single digits’

MONDAY AM weather update ⤵️

Snow ❄️ showers end this morning with a wintry feel all day long. Near record cold highs for late March with wind chills in the teens. Temps moderate mid to late week #WCVB pic.twitter.com/bivQvlufD8 — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 28, 2022

MONDAY…

Snow showers this morning with biting winds all day long. Lots of clouds, few breaks of sun and wind chills stuck in the teens. Dress for winter today! #WCVB pic.twitter.com/dmUh3q4Ygb — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 28, 2022

HIGHS TODAY…

A good 15 degrees below average for late March… only in the upper 20s and low 30s. Feeling more like January today with near record cold high temperatures for the date. Gusty, biting winds will make it feel even colder. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/jcL2SVCkYv — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 28, 2022

TUESDAY MORNING…

Will start with wind chills in the single digits! Near zero in Worcester. Not good for early season blooms. A bitter start for late March with the cold easing some in the afternoon. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/ASUGarOKzC — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 28, 2022