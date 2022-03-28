‘We could be on the way to record chill’: Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the cold

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
It may be the end of March, but Monday feels like winter is back, even if only for a short time.
The National Weather Service said an “Arctic front” is responsible for bringing the cold air and wind.
In Boston, the wind chill forecast at sunrise was just 12 degrees.
There was also snow in some areas early Monday morning.
Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the cold:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.