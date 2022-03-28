Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and a bit warmer.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

After an unseasonably cold Monday, a warming trend begins across the region on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s on Wednesday and could reach the 60s by Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 28
    Flurries
    33° 21°
  • Tue March 29
    Sunny
    39° 26°
  • Wed March 30
    Intermittent clouds
    48° 35°
  • Thu March 31
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 53°
  • Fri April 01
    Mostly cloudy
    58° 36°
  • Sat April 02
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 38°
  • Sun April 03
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 39°