Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

After an unseasonably cold Monday, a warming trend begins across the region on Tuesday.
Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the upper 30s.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s on Wednesday and could reach the 60s by Thursday.
