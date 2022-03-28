Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Sunny and a bit warmer. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

After an unseasonably cold Monday, a warming trend begins across the region on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s on Wednesday and could reach the 60s by Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Flurries Flurries 33° 21°

Tue Sunny Sunny 39° 26°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 48° 35°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 53°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 58° 36°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 38°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 39° Down Arrow