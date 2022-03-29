Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Wednesday will have more of a springtime feel than the region has seen in recent days.
Forecasters expect morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
Thursday looks mild with highs in the low 60s. Showers are possible late in the day.
