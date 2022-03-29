Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Milder with morning sunshine.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Wednesday will have more of a springtime feel than the region has seen in recent days.

Forecasters expect morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday looks mild with highs in the low 60s. Showers are possible late in the day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 29
    Mostly sunny
    38° 27°
  • Wed March 30
    Intermittent clouds
    47° 38°
  • Thu March 31
    Showers
    59° 53°
  • Fri April 01
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    58° 36°
  • Sat April 02
    Mostly sunny
    51° 38°
  • Sun April 03
    Cloudy
    53° 39°
  • Mon April 04
    Showers
    54° 39°