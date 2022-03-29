Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Milder with morning sunshine. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Wednesday will have more of a springtime feel than the region has seen in recent days.

Forecasters expect morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday looks mild with highs in the low 60s. Showers are possible late in the day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 38° 27°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 47° 38°

Thu Showers Showers 59° 53°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 58° 36°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 38°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 53° 39°

Mon Showers Showers 54° 39° Down Arrow