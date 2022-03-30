Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A mild, cloudy day.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

March comes to an end with a mild, gray day.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures reaching the 60s in many locations.

Showers arrive Thursday night lasting through early Friday morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 30
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    49° 39°
  • Thu March 31
    Showers
    Showers
    60° 54°
  • Fri April 01
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    60° 36°
  • Sat April 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    53° 38°
  • Sun April 03
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 39°
  • Mon April 04
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 40°
  • Tue April 05
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 39°