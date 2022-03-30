Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast A mild, cloudy day. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

March comes to an end with a mild, gray day.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures reaching the 60s in many locations.

Showers arrive Thursday night lasting through early Friday morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 49° 39°

Thu Showers Showers 60° 54°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 60° 36°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 53° 38°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 39°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 54° 40°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 39° Down Arrow