Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

March comes to an end with a mild, gray day.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures reaching the 60s in many locations.
Showers arrive Thursday night lasting through early Friday morning.
