Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Morning showers and mild temperatures.

Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Another mild day is expected to close out the workweek across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for early showers to end by midday across much of the area. High temperatures will be in the low 60s in many spots.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Saturday with high in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 31
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    65° 53°
  • Fri April 01
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    60° 36°
  • Sat April 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    53° 38°
  • Sun April 03
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    50° 39°
  • Mon April 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    54° 40°
  • Tue April 05
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    56° 42°
  • Wed April 06
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    48° 41°