Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Morning showers and mild temperatures. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

Another mild day is expected to close out the workweek across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for early showers to end by midday across much of the area. High temperatures will be in the low 60s in many spots.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Saturday with high in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 65° 53°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 60° 36°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 53° 38°

Sun Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 50° 39°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 54° 40°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 56° 42°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 48° 41° Down Arrow