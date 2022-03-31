Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Another mild day is expected to close out the workweek across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for early showers to end by midday across much of the area. High temperatures will be in the low 60s in many spots.
Plenty of sunshine is expected on Saturday with high in the 50s.
