Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A pleasant, mild day. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

One more very nice day is expected across the region on Tuesday before a long stretch of wet weather arrives.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Showers arrive overnight into Wednesday, and rain will be in the forecast through Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 56° 40°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 43°

Wed Rain Rain 48° 43°

Thu Rain Rain 48° 46°

Fri Showers Showers 59° 47°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 58° 42°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 42° Down Arrow