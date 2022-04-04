Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
One more very nice day is expected across the region on Tuesday before a long stretch of wet weather arrives.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures near 60 degrees.
Showers arrive overnight into Wednesday, and rain will be in the forecast through Saturday.
