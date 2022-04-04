Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A pleasant, mild day.

By Jack Pickell

One more very nice day is expected across the region on Tuesday before a long stretch of wet weather arrives.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Showers arrive overnight into Wednesday, and rain will be in the forecast through Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 04
    Partly sunny
    56° 40°
  • Tue April 05
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 43°
  • Wed April 06
    Rain
    48° 43°
  • Thu April 07
    Rain
    48° 46°
  • Fri April 08
    Showers
    59° 47°
  • Sat April 09
    Mostly cloudy
    58° 42°
  • Sun April 10
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 42°