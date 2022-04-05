Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Rainy and cool. A rainy day on the Public Garden in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Wet weather is expected on Wednesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect periods of rain throughout the day. Heavy rainfall is possible along the south coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Rain will taper off by evening in many locations.

Thursday looks cloudy and cool with more showers arriving late in the day.