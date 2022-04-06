Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A cool, gray day.

Globe/Staff Photographer Jonathan Wiggs

By Jack Pickell

Thursday looks like a cool, gray day across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain returns Thursday evening and could be heavy at times overnight.

The rain will come to an end during the morning on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 06
    Rain
    46° 41°
  • Thu April 07
    Showers
    48° 45°
  • Fri April 08
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    58° 45°
  • Sat April 09
    Showers
    56° 42°
  • Sun April 10
    Cloudy
    55° 42°
  • Mon April 11
    Sunny
    60° 44°
  • Tue April 12
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 49°