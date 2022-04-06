Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thursday looks like a cool, gray day across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain returns Thursday evening and could be heavy at times overnight.
The rain will come to an end during the morning on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
