Weather Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast

Thursday looks like a cool, gray day across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain returns Thursday evening and could be heavy at times overnight.

The rain will come to an end during the morning on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 46° 41°

Thu Showers Showers 48° 45°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 58° 45°

Sat Showers Showers 56° 42°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 55° 42°

Mon Sunny Sunny 60° 44°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 49° Down Arrow