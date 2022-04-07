Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek wraps up with a mild, pleasant day across the region.
Overnight rain will come to an end during the morning, giving way to afternoon sunshine, according to forecasters. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s in many locations.
Showers are expected on Saturday.
