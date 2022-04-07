Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Mild with afternoon sunshine.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

The workweek wraps up with a mild, pleasant day across the region.

Overnight rain will come to an end during the morning, giving way to afternoon sunshine, according to forecasters. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s in many locations.

Showers are expected on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 07
    Rain
    49° 44°
  • Fri April 08
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    64° 45°
  • Sat April 09
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    56° 42°
  • Sun April 10
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 42°
  • Mon April 11
    Mostly sunny
    58° 44°
  • Tue April 12
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 49°
  • Wed April 13
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 49°