Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast

The workweek wraps up with a mild, pleasant day across the region.

Overnight rain will come to an end during the morning, giving way to afternoon sunshine, according to forecasters. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s in many locations.

Showers are expected on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 49° 44°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 64° 45°

Sat Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 56° 42°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 42°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 58° 44°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 49°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 49° Down Arrow