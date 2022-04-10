Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and pleasant.

JIm Davis / Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The upcoming workweek will feature some great weather, and Monday is no exception.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning. As skies clear on Tuesday, highs will reach the mid 60s in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 10
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    56° 40°
  • Mon April 11
    Mostly sunny
    60° 47°
  • Tue April 12
    Partly sunny
    66° 48°
  • Wed April 13
    Showers
    60° 50°
  • Thu April 14
    Showers
    66° 49°
  • Fri April 15
    Intermittent clouds
    62° 46°
  • Sat April 16
    Showers
    60° 45°