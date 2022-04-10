Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The upcoming workweek will feature some great weather, and Monday is no exception.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning. As skies clear on Tuesday, highs will reach the mid 60s in some spots.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.