Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and pleasant. JIm Davis / Globe Staff

The upcoming workweek will feature some great weather, and Monday is no exception.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning. As skies clear on Tuesday, highs will reach the mid 60s in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 56° 40°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 60° 47°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 48°

Wed Showers Showers 60° 50°

Thu Showers Showers 66° 49°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 62° 46°

Sat Showers Showers 60° 45° Down Arrow