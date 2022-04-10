Weather Next week: Sunshine and warmer temps abound, rain possible Thursday Pleasant weather follows thunder, hail storms across Massachusetts on Saturday. A runner passes through Fan Pier Park in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

After a stormy, wet weekend that brought hail to parts of Massachusetts, the Boston area can look forward to mostly sunny skies through Thursday, with temperatures inching towards 70 degrees on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts Monday will start the workweek with abundant sunshine and a high of around 61. There may be some showers overnight, mainly after 1 a.m., but the rain will give way to partly sunny skies on Tuesday and a high near 68. Wednesday will bring more sunshine and a high of around 63.



Thursday may see some rain, according to the NWS. It will be a little colder that day, with a high near 58. More showers may arrive Friday, though it will warm up to the mid-60s.

Advertisement:

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a dry but fairly cloudy weekend; next Saturday will be around 60 degrees and Sunday will drop down to the low-50s.

Heavy hail hammers parts of Massachusetts Saturday

A storm system dropped hail the size of quarters in some areas of Central and Eastern Massachusetts on Saturday, as well as thunder, lightning, and rainstorms.

Got these from a viewer (Holly) in Hopedale….scattered storms with hail next few hours. pic.twitter.com/tWzvZhuRZn — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) April 9, 2022

The NWS Boston bureau tweeted several special weather statements Friday, warning people to take shelter in Worcester, Framingham, Fitchburg, and Milford, to name a few cities. The weather service warned of wind and pea-sized hail, and said people should “seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”

Bay Staters shared pictures and videos of hail showers pummeling outdoor spaces, in many cases tagging local meteorologists.

“It’s pouring hail in Worcester,” tweeted one person.

“Big round of hail coming down in Sherborn,” said another Twitter user.

“Crazy hail in Uxbridge,” another person tweeted, sharing a video of what looked like dime-sized hail piling up on a back deck.

The hail and thunderstorms subsided by mid-afternoon.