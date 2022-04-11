Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mild with afternoon sunshine.

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of mild weather continues on Tuesday along with some chances for rain.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and scattered showers during the morning. Skies will clear during the afternoon and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 11
    Mostly sunny
    63° 47°
  • Tue April 12
    Partly sunny with showers
    67° 48°
  • Wed April 13
    Partly sunny with showers
    64° 50°
  • Thu April 14
    Showers
    57° 45°
  • Fri April 15
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 46°
  • Sat April 16
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 45°
  • Sun April 17
    Partly sunny
    55° 39°