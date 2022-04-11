Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Mild with afternoon sunshine. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A stretch of mild weather continues on Tuesday along with some chances for rain.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and scattered showers during the morning. Skies will clear during the afternoon and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 47°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 67° 48°

Wed Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 64° 50°

Thu Showers Showers 57° 45°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 46°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 45°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 55° 39° Down Arrow