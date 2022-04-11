Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of mild weather continues on Tuesday along with some chances for rain.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and scattered showers during the morning. Skies will clear during the afternoon and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s.
