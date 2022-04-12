Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Dry, pleasant weather is on tap during the day on Wednesday before a bit of rain arrives.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 60s in many spots. Showers are expected to move into the region Wednesday night.
Thursday will see periods of showers and highs in the upper 50s.
