Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A dry, pleasant day.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Dry, pleasant weather is on tap during the day on Wednesday before a bit of rain arrives.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 60s in many spots. Showers are expected to move into the region Wednesday night.

Thursday will see periods of showers and highs in the upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 12
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    68° 48°
  • Wed April 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    63° 51°
  • Thu April 14
    Showers
    Showers
    57° 45°
  • Fri April 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 48°
  • Sat April 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 45°
  • Sun April 17
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 39°
  • Mon April 18
    Rain
    Rain
    53° 41°