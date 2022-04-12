Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast A dry, pleasant day. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Dry, pleasant weather is on tap during the day on Wednesday before a bit of rain arrives.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 60s in many spots. Showers are expected to move into the region Wednesday night.

Thursday will see periods of showers and highs in the upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 68° 48°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 51°

Thu Showers Showers 57° 45°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 48°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 45°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 39°

Mon Rain Rain 53° 41° Down Arrow