Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cooler with chances for showers. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The weather is expected to turn cool and damp on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for early scattered showers to taper off during the morning, leading to a cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected late in the day and at night.

Warmer weather is predicted for Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 49°

Thu Showers Showers 58° 47°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 65° 52°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 42°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 39°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 54° 43°

Tue Rain Rain 55° 45° Down Arrow