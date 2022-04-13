Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cooler with chances for showers.

Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The weather is expected to turn cool and damp on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for early scattered showers to taper off during the morning, leading to a cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected late in the day and at night.

Warmer weather is predicted for Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 49°
  • Thu April 14
    Showers
    Showers
    58° 47°
  • Fri April 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    65° 52°
  • Sat April 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 42°
  • Sun April 17
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 39°
  • Mon April 18
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    54° 43°
  • Tue April 19
    Rain
    Rain
    55° 45°