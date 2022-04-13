Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The weather is expected to turn cool and damp on Thursday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for early scattered showers to taper off during the morning, leading to a cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected late in the day and at night.
Warmer weather is predicted for Friday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.