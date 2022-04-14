Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A mild, sunny day.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

The workweek wraps up with a beautiful weather day on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday looks cloudy and mild with chances for showers at night.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 14
    Showers
    50° 47°
  • Fri April 15
    Mostly sunny
    67° 52°
  • Sat April 16
    Showers
    64° 42°
  • Sun April 17
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 39°
  • Mon April 18
    Mostly cloudy
    54° 43°
  • Tue April 19
    Rain
    55° 42°
  • Wed April 20
    Intermittent clouds
    60° 42°