Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A mild, sunny day. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The workweek wraps up with a beautiful weather day on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday looks cloudy and mild with chances for showers at night.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 50° 47°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 67° 52°

Sat Showers Showers 64° 42°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 39°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 54° 43°

Tue Rain Rain 55° 42°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 60° 42° Down Arrow