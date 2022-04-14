Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek wraps up with a beautiful weather day on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
Saturday looks cloudy and mild with chances for showers at night.
