Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Clearing skies after morning rain. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Tuesday starts off wet across the Boston region, but drier conditions will settle in quickly.

Forecasters expect overnight rain and strong winds to taper off during the morning. From there, clouds could give way to partial sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday looks sunny and pleasant.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 50° 43°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 56° 42°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 57° 41°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 59° 49°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 44°

Sat Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 59° 45°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 53° 46° Down Arrow