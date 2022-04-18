Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Clearing skies after morning rain.

Tuesday starts off wet across the Boston region, but drier conditions will settle in quickly.

Forecasters expect overnight rain and strong winds to taper off during the morning. From there, clouds could give way to partial sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday looks sunny and pleasant.

  • Today April 18
    Partly sunny
    50° 43°
  • Tue April 19
    Cloudy
    56° 42°
  • Wed April 20
    Mostly sunny
    57° 41°
  • Thu April 21
    Mostly cloudy
    59° 49°
  • Fri April 22
    Mostly sunny
    66° 44°
  • Sat April 23
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    59° 45°
  • Sun April 24
    Cloudy
    53° 46°