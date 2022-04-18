Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Tuesday starts off wet across the Boston region, but drier conditions will settle in quickly.
Forecasters expect overnight rain and strong winds to taper off during the morning. From there, clouds could give way to partial sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.
Wednesday looks sunny and pleasant.
