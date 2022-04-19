Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of quiet, pleasant weather begins on Wednesday across the region.
Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with similar high temperatures, and Friday looks sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
