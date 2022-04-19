Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny and breezy. JIm Davis / Globe Staff

A stretch of quiet, pleasant weather begins on Wednesday across the region.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with similar high temperatures, and Friday looks sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 59° 41°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 57° 40°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 59° 49°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 44°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 58° 43°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 43°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 60° 47° Down Arrow