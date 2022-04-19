Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and breezy.

JIm Davis / Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of quiet, pleasant weather begins on Wednesday across the region.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with similar high temperatures, and Friday looks sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 19
    Showers
    59° 41°
  • Wed April 20
    Mostly sunny
    57° 40°
  • Thu April 21
    Intermittent clouds
    59° 49°
  • Fri April 22
    Mostly sunny
    66° 44°
  • Sat April 23
    Intermittent clouds
    58° 43°
  • Sun April 24
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 43°
  • Mon April 25
    Cloudy
    60° 47°