Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Dry, mild weather will remain in place for the next several days across the Boston region.
Thursday will be breezy with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, according to forecasters.
Friday and Saturday look sunny and mild as well.
