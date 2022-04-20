Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and mild.

Boston Weather
Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Dry, mild weather will remain in place for the next several days across the Boston region.

Thursday will be breezy with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, according to forecasters.

Friday and Saturday look sunny and mild as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    55° 41°
  • Thu April 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    60° 48°
  • Fri April 22
    Sunny
    Sunny
    67° 42°
  • Sat April 23
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    59° 43°
  • Sun April 24
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    51° 43°
  • Mon April 25
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 47°
  • Tue April 26
    Showers
    Showers
    61° 46°