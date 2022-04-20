Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and mild. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Dry, mild weather will remain in place for the next several days across the Boston region.

Thursday will be breezy with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, according to forecasters.

Friday and Saturday look sunny and mild as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 55° 41°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 48°

Fri Sunny Sunny 67° 42°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 59° 43°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 51° 43°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 47°

Tue Showers Showers 61° 46° Down Arrow