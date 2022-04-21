Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Sunny and mild.

By Jack Pickell

The workweek wraps up with mild, pleasant weather that will last into the weekend.

Friday will feature sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Saturday looks partly sunny and mild as well, but Sunday is expected to be cloudy and cooler.

  • Today April 21
    Intermittent clouds
    62° 48°
  • Fri April 22
    Sunny
    64° 43°
  • Sat April 23
    Partly sunny
    59° 45°
  • Sun April 24
    Cloudy
    53° 43°
  • Mon April 25
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 45°
  • Tue April 26
    Showers
    58° 46°
  • Wed April 27
    Showers
    55° 40°