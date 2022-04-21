Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek wraps up with mild, pleasant weather that will last into the weekend.
Friday will feature sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.
Saturday looks partly sunny and mild as well, but Sunday is expected to be cloudy and cooler.
