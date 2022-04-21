Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Sunny and mild. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The workweek wraps up with mild, pleasant weather that will last into the weekend.

Friday will feature sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Saturday looks partly sunny and mild as well, but Sunday is expected to be cloudy and cooler.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 62° 48°

Fri Sunny Sunny 64° 43°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 59° 45°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 53° 43°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 45°

Tue Showers Showers 58° 46°

Wed Showers Showers 55° 40° Down Arrow