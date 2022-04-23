Weather Next week: A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers Local meteorologists predict a mild weather week to close out the month. Boston Public Garden on a sunny spring day.

The last week of April will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and occasional rain showers before welcoming warmer weather on the first day of May next weekend.

After a weekend of abundant sunshine and pleasant temps, the Boston area will cool off a bit and bring occasional showers.

Sunshine abounds today. Mildest of the two weekend days. Lower 60s pic.twitter.com/pPO4MYsgko — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) April 23, 2022

The National Weather Service predicts the workweek will kick off Monday with partly sunny skies and a high around 58. The temperature will tick up a little to a high of 61 on Tuesday, though rain is expected starting after 3 p.m and continue through Tuesday night.

The NWS predicts rain will continue through Wednesday morning but will clear up midday and bring a high of around 57. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 56, and wind gusts up to 16 mph during the day. It will get a bit windier Thursday night, with gusts up to 23 mph.

Advertisement:

Wrapping up the week, Friday will bring sunny skies and a high near 60. Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a mostly dry weekend. Next Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a possible shower, and a high of 55. Next Sunday, the first day of May, looks warm and sunny with a high of 61.

As New England enjoys mostly pleasant spring weather, other parts of the nation continue to grapple with widespread storms, floods, and blizzards.

“Fairly benign conditions for southern New England this weekend while the central portion of the country contends with active weather,” the NWS Boston bureau tweeted Saturday.

Fairly benign conditions for southern New England this weekend while the central portion of the country contends with active weather. https://t.co/gTSQwcrQu6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 23, 2022

The NWS says a strong storm system will produce blizzard conditions across the Northern Plains this weekend, with additional snow into the Rocky Mountains. The Plains and Midwestern portions of the U.S. will get hit with widespread showers and storms, including the potential for flash flooding.