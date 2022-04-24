Here’s the forecast for Monday

Newsletter Signup
Monday will be a pleasant day across the Boston region, as forecasters are calling for highs in the mid-50s and light winds. Some clouds are expected to roll in around midday, but the sun should still poke through to warm things up. Forecasters are calling for a warmer day on Tuesday, with showers expected in the afternoon.
