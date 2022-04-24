Weather

Here’s the forecast for Monday

By Boston.com Staff

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 24
    Cloudy
    47° 44°
  • Mon April 25
    Partly sunny
    55° 46°
  • Tue April 26
    Showers
    61° 49°
  • Wed April 27
    Cloudy
    60° 40°
  • Thu April 28
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 40°
  • Fri April 29
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 41°
  • Sat April 30
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 42°

Monday will be a pleasant day across the Boston region, as forecasters are calling for highs in the mid-50s and light winds. Some clouds are expected to roll in around midday, but the sun should still poke through to warm things up. Forecasters are calling for a warmer day on Tuesday, with showers expected in the afternoon.