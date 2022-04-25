Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mild with afternoon showers.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Tuesday looks like a mild, cloudy day to start, with rain arriving later in the day.

Forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will move in during the afternoon then come to an end overnight.

Wednesday looks partly sunny and blustery with highs around 60 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 25
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 45°
  • Tue April 26
    Showers
    59° 49°
  • Wed April 27
    Intermittent clouds
    60° 40°
  • Thu April 28
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 40°
  • Fri April 29
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 41°
  • Sat April 30
    Mostly cloudy
    57° 42°
  • Sun May 01
    Intermittent clouds
    61° 46°