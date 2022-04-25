Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Mild with afternoon showers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Tuesday looks like a mild, cloudy day to start, with rain arriving later in the day.

Forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will move in during the afternoon then come to an end overnight.

Wednesday looks partly sunny and blustery with highs around 60 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 45°

Tue Showers Showers 59° 49°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 60° 40°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 54° 40°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 41°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 57° 42°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 61° 46° Down Arrow