Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A bit of blustery weather is expected on Wednesday across the Boston region along with the chance for rain.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with gusty winds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Isolated showers are possible during the day, but many areas could remain dry.
Thursday will see clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.
