Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gusty winds and chances for showers.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A bit of blustery weather is expected on Wednesday across the Boston region along with the chance for rain.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with gusty winds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Isolated showers are possible during the day, but many areas could remain dry.

Thursday will see clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 26
    Showers
    54° 50°
  • Wed April 27
    Partly sunny with showers
    58° 38°
  • Thu April 28
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 40°
  • Fri April 29
    Mostly cloudy
    53° 41°
  • Sat April 30
    Mostly cloudy
    57° 42°
  • Sun May 01
    Intermittent clouds
    61° 46°
  • Mon May 02
    Intermittent clouds
    63° 48°