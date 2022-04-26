Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Gusty winds and chances for showers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A bit of blustery weather is expected on Wednesday across the Boston region along with the chance for rain.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with gusty winds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Isolated showers are possible during the day, but many areas could remain dry.

Thursday will see clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 54° 50°

Wed Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 58° 38°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 54° 40°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 53° 41°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 57° 42°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 61° 46°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 48° Down Arrow