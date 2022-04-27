Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cool with partly cloudy skies. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Dry, cool weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the workweek.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight ahead of another cool, pleasant day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 58° 38°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 39°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 41°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 42°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 46°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 59° 51°

Tue Showers Showers 64° 50° Down Arrow