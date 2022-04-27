Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Dry, cool weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the workweek.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight ahead of another cool, pleasant day on Friday.
