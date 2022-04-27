Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cool with partly cloudy skies.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Dry, cool weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the workweek.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight ahead of another cool, pleasant day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 27
    Showers
    58° 38°
  • Thu April 28
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 39°
  • Fri April 29
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 41°
  • Sat April 30
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 42°
  • Sun May 01
    Mostly sunny
    63° 46°
  • Mon May 02
    Cloudy
    59° 51°
  • Tue May 03
    Showers
    64° 50°