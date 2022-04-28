Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of dry, quiet weather continues on Friday and lasts through the upcoming weekend.
Forecasters are calling for morning sun with clouds increasing during the day. Winds will be gusty and highs will be in the 50s.
Similar weather is expected Saturday and temperatures warm into the 60s on Sunday.
