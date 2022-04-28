Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Dry, pleasant weather continues. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A stretch of dry, quiet weather continues on Friday and lasts through the upcoming weekend.

Forecasters are calling for morning sun with clouds increasing during the day. Winds will be gusty and highs will be in the 50s.

Similar weather is expected Saturday and temperatures warm into the 60s on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 52° 39°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 56° 41°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 42°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 60° 46°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 59° 49°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 51°

Wed Showers Showers 67° 48° Down Arrow