Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Dry, pleasant weather continues.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of dry, quiet weather continues on Friday and lasts through the upcoming weekend.

Forecasters are calling for morning sun with clouds increasing during the day. Winds will be gusty and highs will be in the 50s.

Similar weather is expected Saturday and temperatures warm into the 60s on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 28
    Intermittent clouds
    52° 39°
  • Fri April 29
    Mostly cloudy
    56° 41°
  • Sat April 30
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 42°
  • Sun May 01
    Mostly sunny
    60° 46°
  • Mon May 02
    Mostly cloudy
    59° 49°
  • Tue May 03
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 51°
  • Wed May 04
    Showers
    67° 48°