Weather

Here’s the forecast for Monday

By Boston.com Staff

Following a warm spring weekend, the Boston region is expecting some cooler temperatures and wet weather on Monday.

Forecasters are calling for highs in the mid 50s, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and the chance for rain starting in the afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the mid 40s overnight with the rain stopping by Tuesday morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 01
    Mostly sunny
    61° 46°
  • Mon May 02
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    55° 46°
  • Tue May 03
    Cloudy
    53° 46°
  • Wed May 04
    Rain
    53° 47°
  • Thu May 05
    Cloudy
    62° 49°
  • Fri May 06
    Cloudy
    60° 45°
  • Sat May 07
    Showers
    53° 43°