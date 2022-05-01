Here’s the forecast for Monday

Newsletter Signup
Following a warm spring weekend, the Boston region is expecting some cooler temperatures and wet weather on Monday.
Forecasters are calling for highs in the mid 50s, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and the chance for rain starting in the afternoon.
Temperatures drop into the mid 40s overnight with the rain stopping by Tuesday morning.
