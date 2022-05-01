Weather Here’s the forecast for Monday

Following a warm spring weekend, the Boston region is expecting some cooler temperatures and wet weather on Monday.

Forecasters are calling for highs in the mid 50s, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and the chance for rain starting in the afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the mid 40s overnight with the rain stopping by Tuesday morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 61° 46°

Mon Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 55° 46°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 53° 46°

Wed Rain Rain 53° 47°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 62° 49°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 60° 45°

Sat Showers Showers 53° 43° Down Arrow