Weather Next week: Wet start to May will give way to a spring warm-up Monday through Wednesday will be rainy with things clearing up on Thursday.

The first workweek of May will start off rainy before clearing and warming up by the end of the week.

“As we begin the month of May on Sunday, we also start a warmer pattern. We will see some showers Mon-Wed but it doesn’t look like anything heavy,” tweeted WCVB Meteorologist Mike Wankum.

As we begin the month of May on Sunday, we also start a warmer pattern. We will see some showers Mon-Wed but it doesn't look like anything heavy. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/BbXu1fyZsr — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) April 30, 2022

Monday will start off with showers in the morning then will become partly sunny later in the day, with a high near 60, the National Weather Service predicts. More showers are due Monday night, before switching to spotty showers on Tuesday, which will also see a high of 60. Wednesday will likely see more rain, mainly before 3 p.m.

The rain will break Thursday, with sunny skies and a high of 65 in the forecast. Friday will also be sunny, with a high near 62.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a dry, clear weekend with highs in the low 60s.

