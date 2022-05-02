Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A cool, dreary day.

Globe/Staff Photographer Jonathan Wiggs

By Jack Pickell

A cool, dreary day is expected across the Boston region on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect overnight showers to last into part of the morning. Clouds will linger throughout the day with chances for partly sunny skies later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain returns overnight lasting through much of the day on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 02
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 46°
  • Tue May 03
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    52° 46°
  • Wed May 04
    Rain
    Rain
    53° 47°
  • Thu May 05
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    64° 49°
  • Fri May 06
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 45°
  • Sat May 07
    Showers
    Showers
    53° 43°
  • Sun May 08
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    53° 42°