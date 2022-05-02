Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A cool, dreary day is expected across the Boston region on Tuesday.
Forecasters expect overnight showers to last into part of the morning. Clouds will linger throughout the day with chances for partly sunny skies later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Rain returns overnight lasting through much of the day on Wednesday.
