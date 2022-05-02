Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A cool, dreary day. Globe/Staff Photographer Jonathan Wiggs

A cool, dreary day is expected across the Boston region on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect overnight showers to last into part of the morning. Clouds will linger throughout the day with chances for partly sunny skies later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain returns overnight lasting through much of the day on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 56° 46°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 52° 46°

Wed Rain Rain 53° 47°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 64° 49°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 45°

Sat Showers Showers 53° 43°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 53° 42° Down Arrow