Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A cool, rainy day.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday before some great weather arrives on Thursday.

Forecasters expect rain throughout the day, lasting into the night. Highs will be in the 50s.

Thursday looks like the pick of the week, with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today May 03
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    53° 47°
  Wed May 04
    Rain
    Rain
    53° 49°
  Thu May 05
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    64° 49°
  Fri May 06
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 45°
  Sat May 07
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    53° 43°
  Sun May 08
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    54° 42°
  Mon May 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    59° 44°