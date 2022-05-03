Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast A cool, rainy day. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday before some great weather arrives on Thursday.

Forecasters expect rain throughout the day, lasting into the night. Highs will be in the 50s.

Thursday looks like the pick of the week, with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Cloudy Cloudy 53° 47°

Wed Rain Rain 53° 49°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 64° 49°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 45°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 53° 43°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 54° 42°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 59° 44° Down Arrow