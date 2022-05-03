Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday before some great weather arrives on Thursday.
Forecasters expect rain throughout the day, lasting into the night. Highs will be in the 50s.
Thursday looks like the pick of the week, with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
