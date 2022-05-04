Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Sunny and mild.

By Jack Pickell

After a rather gloomy Wednesday, the Boston region will enjoy a mild, pleasant day on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures ranging from the 60s along the coast to the 70s inland.

Friday looks like a cloudy day with highs reaching the low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 04
    Rain
    Rain
    52° 50°
  • Thu May 05
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    65° 50°
  • Fri May 06
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 48°
  • Sat May 07
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    53° 43°
  • Sun May 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    54° 42°
  • Mon May 09
    Sunny
    Sunny
    56° 44°
  • Tue May 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    61° 48°