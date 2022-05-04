Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a rather gloomy Wednesday, the Boston region will enjoy a mild, pleasant day on Thursday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures ranging from the 60s along the coast to the 70s inland.
Friday looks like a cloudy day with highs reaching the low 60s.
