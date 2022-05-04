Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Sunny and mild. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

After a rather gloomy Wednesday, the Boston region will enjoy a mild, pleasant day on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures ranging from the 60s along the coast to the 70s inland.

Friday looks like a cloudy day with highs reaching the low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 52° 50°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 50°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 48°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 53° 43°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 54° 42°

Mon Sunny Sunny 56° 44°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 61° 48° Down Arrow