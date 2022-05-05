Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Cloudy and mild.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A mild, gray day is expected on Friday before much cooler weather arrives for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s inland and upper 50s near the coast. Rain is possible, especially south of the Mass. Pike.

Saturday and Sunday look cloudy with highs only in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 05
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    68° 51°
  • Fri May 06
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 47°
  • Sat May 07
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    52° 45°
  • Sun May 08
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    52° 42°
  • Mon May 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 44°
  • Tue May 10
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 45°
  • Wed May 11
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    61° 50°