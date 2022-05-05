Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A mild, gray day is expected on Friday before much cooler weather arrives for the weekend.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s inland and upper 50s near the coast. Rain is possible, especially south of the Mass. Pike.
Saturday and Sunday look cloudy with highs only in the 50s.
