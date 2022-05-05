Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Cloudy and mild. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A mild, gray day is expected on Friday before much cooler weather arrives for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s inland and upper 50s near the coast. Rain is possible, especially south of the Mass. Pike.

Saturday and Sunday look cloudy with highs only in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 68° 51°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 47°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 52° 45°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 52° 42°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 44°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 54° 45°

Wed Cloudy Cloudy 61° 50° Down Arrow