Weather Next week’s outlook: Dry, mostly sunny, with temps in the 80s by Friday Thursday and Friday will bring abundant sunshine and a high of 83 by the end of the week.

After an unseasonably chilly and windy weekend, the upcoming workweek’s weather will look and feel a bit more like spring and will end with notes of summer.

“For those of you who like cooler temps, enjoy the next few days with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s as we’ll be eyeing 80°F by next weekend!” the National Weather Service’s Boston bureau tweeted Saturday.

For those of you who like cooler temps, enjoy the next few days with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s as we'll be eyeing 80°F by next weekend! pic.twitter.com/cvwMV6RK5U — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 7, 2022

The NWS predicts a sunny but windy start to the workweek with highs in the mid-50s on Monday. Gusts could reach as high as 31 mph that day, and continue overnight into Tuesday, which will also be sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will subside on Wednesday, which will be sunny and a little warmer, with a high near 58.

Temperatures will tick up to the mid-70s on Thursday, with sunny skies and a high around 74 in the forecast.

It will feel more like summer than spring on Friday, which is expected to be the warmest day so far, with highs near 83 and bright sunshine.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a dry but cloudy weekend, with highs in the low 70s. The following week will likely bring some rain, according to AccuWeather.

New Mexico is under a red flag warning for dangerous fire conditions

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says the entire state of New Mexico is facing a “dangerous, long duration and potentially historic critical fire weather event” due to a combination of low humidity, high temps, and strong winds.

The warning comes amid weeks of raging wildfires across the Southwest, the biggest in the nation already underway in New Mexico. About 16,000 homes were evacuated in the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire area, affecting as many as 40,000 people, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

I visited a friend in Eldorado tonight and this was the view. How can such a magnificent sky represent something so ugly? #NMFire #NMwx pic.twitter.com/1g872Ms0UP — Heidi Social (@HeidiSocial) May 7, 2022

The NWS Albuquerque branch forecasts an “exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical fire weather is on tap beginning today and lasting each day through at least to the middle of next week.”

State and weather officials are urging caution to New Mexican residents literally in the line of fire.

We know you are tired of hearing about windy & dry conditions, but do not take the next few days lightly!!



Ongoing wildfires & any new fires will grow rapidly with the potential for catastrophic destruction as strong & gusty winds persist. #NMwx #NMfire #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/aTC1PdfRuz — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) May 7, 2022

“We know you are tired of hearing about windy & dry conditions, but do not take the next few days lightly!! Ongoing wildfires & any new fires will grow rapidly with the potential for catastrophic destruction as strong & gusty winds persist,” the NWS Albuquerque account tweeted Saturday.