Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Another cool, breezy day. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Cool weather continues across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a big warmup is on the horizon.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with continued gusty winds. Highs will be in the 50s.

Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday with increasing clouds, then warm weather settles in through the weekend. High temperatures in the 70s and even 80s are possible, especially away from the coast.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 56° 45°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 56° 45°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 50°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 55°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 76° 60°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 79° 62°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 71° 58° Down Arrow