Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Another cool, breezy day.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Cool weather continues across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a big warmup is on the horizon.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with continued gusty winds. Highs will be in the 50s.

Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday with increasing clouds, then warm weather settles in through the weekend. High temperatures in the 70s and even 80s are possible, especially away from the coast.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 09
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    56° 45°
  • Tue May 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    56° 45°
  • Wed May 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 50°
  • Thu May 12
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    71° 55°
  • Fri May 13
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 60°
  • Sat May 14
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    79° 62°
  • Sun May 15
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    71° 58°