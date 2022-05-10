Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Cloudy and cool. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

The Boston region has to endure one more cool day before summerlike temperatures settle in for a while.

Wednesday will feature cloudy skies, gusty winds, and highs in the 50s, according to forecasters. Some patchy drizzle is possible especially along Cape Cod and the Islands.

Dry, warm weather arrives Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Daily highs will be in the 70s and even some 80-degree readings.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 58° 46°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 50°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 55°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 73° 62°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 79° 62°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 75° 61°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 73° 57° Down Arrow