Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region has to endure one more cool day before summerlike temperatures settle in for a while.
Wednesday will feature cloudy skies, gusty winds, and highs in the 50s, according to forecasters. Some patchy drizzle is possible especially along Cape Cod and the Islands.
Dry, warm weather arrives Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Daily highs will be in the 70s and even some 80-degree readings.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.