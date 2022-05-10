Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cloudy and cool.

Boston Weather
Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region has to endure one more cool day before summerlike temperatures settle in for a while.

Wednesday will feature cloudy skies, gusty winds, and highs in the 50s, according to forecasters. Some patchy drizzle is possible especially along Cape Cod and the Islands.

Dry, warm weather arrives Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Daily highs will be in the 70s and even some 80-degree readings.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    58° 46°
  • Wed May 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 50°
  • Thu May 12
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    66° 55°
  • Fri May 13
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    73° 62°
  • Sat May 14
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    79° 62°
  • Sun May 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    75° 61°
  • Mon May 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 57°